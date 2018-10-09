Margie Campisi honored is Ambassador of 2018 Cattle Festival

Margie Thibodeaux Campisi has been named the Humanitarian of the year for the Louisiana Cattle Festival.

The Cattle Festival will be held Oct. 11-14 in Abbeville.

Campisi will be among those who will be recognized at the 2018 Louisiana Cattle Festival Honoree Banquet & Social that will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 10, at Magdalen Place. The event begins at 6 p.m.

Originally from Jeff Davis Parish, Margie moved to Vermilion Parish in 1955 when she married Sam Campisi Sr. who passed away several years ago from cancer. She has one son Sam Campisi Jr, who resides in Lafayette. Before moving to Abbeville a few years ago, Margie lived on a farm where she and her family raised Heifer Cattle. Margie’s father was a cattleman as well.

Margie has been a member of the Louisiana Cattle Festival for the past 19 years and has also been on the Board of Directors for the last three years. She has served on many Committees through the years, such as Chairman of the “Beef Cookoff” for five years, the Banquet Committee, in which they set up and clean up after all banquets and on the Concert Committee, serving food and refreshments. Margie has always taken pride in volunteering for the Cattle Festival, whenever and wherever she is needed.

Nineteen years ago, Margie became a member of the Vermilion Parish Cattlewomen, serving as publicity chairman and parliamentarian, as well as serving on the Board of Directors for three years. She is a supporter of the Vermilion Parish 4-H Program, sometimes participating as a judge, or purchasing at the parish livestock show and sale.

Once a year, Margie works with the Chairman of the State Queen Pageant in Baton Rouge, where she volunteers to help with the Queen’s luncheon at the State Convention. She also volunteers yearly to work at the State Fair in Shreveport where she helps work in the kitchen serving meals and doing whatever is needed to help.

Volunteering at Abbeville General Hospital in the gift shop for the past twenty-three years has held a very special place in Margie’s heart. She is one of the original volunteers who helped start Relay for Life in Vermilion Parish and has been a breast cancer survivor since 2011. In January of 2018, Margie joined the Levy Cancer Foundation Board of Directors and will be one of the Breast Cancer survivor honorees at a gala being held on October 27th at Magdalen Place.

For ALL of the good things Margie Thibodeaux Campisi has done in Vermilion Parish we salute her as “Ambassador of the Louisiana Cattle Festival for 2018!!