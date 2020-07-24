Maurice closes city hall due to possible COVID-19 exposure

MAURICE — Maurice City hall will be closed through at least this coming Thursday.

According to Mayor Wayne Theriot, city hall will be closed from

Monday, July 27 through Wednesday, July 29 due to a possible COVID-19 exposure.

“We hope to re-open on Thursday, JULY 30,” Theriot said.

Payments may be dropped off in the drop box.

“Sorry for the inconvenience,” Theriot said. “We appreciate your understanding.”