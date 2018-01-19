Maurice Mayor asks residents to pay attention to pipes as they thaw after freeze

Ice is finally thawing around Vermilion Parish.

While no major issues have been reported, there may be some lingering effects from the multiple-day freeze. Maurice Mayor Wayne Theriot said some residents may find issues with thawed water pipes.

“As we thaw out from the deep freeze of the last few days,” Theriot said, “we may find that our pipes may have suffered damaged.

“I know because I found one at my house (Thursday) evening.”

If residents find that this is the case, they are asked to please turn off the water at the customer service valve on the line entering into their business or house. If the property owner cannot find the customer service valve, he or she can contact City Hall at 893-6406.

“We will send somebody to turn off the water at the meter,” Theriot said.

If citizens notice water on the street and/or property of another property, they can also contact City Hall.

“The owners may be unaware of a broken pipe,” Theriot said. “Water running from a broken pipe puts a strain on our water system which could impact our pressure and ability to furnish water to our community.”