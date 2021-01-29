Maurice officer responds to alleged kidnapping, locates narcotics

According to Sheriff Mike Couvillon, the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force made the following arrests for narcotics related offenses within the parish.

A quick-thinking and responding Maurice Police Officer was able to arrest a kidnapping suspect and locate suspected narcotics and a firearm.

On Jan. 25, Maurice Police officers responded to a local business in response to a woman alleging to have been kidnapped. The officer was able to identify the suspect as Michael BJ O’Bryan Jr., 28, of Abbeville, and upon attempting to detain him, O’Bryan fled on foot.

After a very short foot pursuit, O’Bryan was taken into custody. A search of the vehicle O’Bryan was in yielded narcotics and a firearm being located. Agents with the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force responded to assist and were able to obtain enough evidence to charge O’Bryan with the following offenses.

· Possession of Schedule I, (Marijuana)

· Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I , (MDMA)

· Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II, (Methamphetamine)

· Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a CDS

· Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

· Transactions Involving Drug Proceeds

More charges on O’Bryan are expected as the investigation continues.

On Jan. 25, Task Force agents observed a vehicle driving in a reckless manner. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle. Throughout the course of the stop, agents were able to observe that the occupants were potentially involved in criminal activity and VPSO K-9 Saar was called in to assist agents. After conducting a sweep of the vehicle, K-9 Saar, alerted to the odor of suspected narcotics inside of the vehicle. A search of the vehicle yielded in a large amount of marijuana and two firearms being located. The occupants were arrested and charged as follows;

· Christopher Vidalier, 30, of Kaplan, charged with Possession of Schedule I, (Marijuana), and Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

· Zachery Marceaux, 20, of Abbeville, was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I, (Marijuana), Possession of a Firearm in Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

· Gage Marceaux, 18, of Abbeville, was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana.

Sheriff Couvillon would like to thank the Mayors, and their council, of Abbeville, Gueydan, Maurice, Kaplan and Erath, along with their Chiefs of Police, for their support of the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force. Sheriff Couvillon also applauds the concerned citizens of Vermilion Parish for their awareness and assistance in helping the Task Force in fighting the war on illegal drugs. He encourages all citizens with information in regards to illegal drug activities to contact the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office or the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit at 337-740-4501 or E-mail the Task Force anonymously at taskforce@vpso.net and your e-mail will be held in the “strictest of confidence” and replied to in a very timely manner. More information on reporting drug activities can be seen on our Web Site at www.vpso.net [vpso.net]. Click on Narcotics and fill out the TURN IN A PUSHER information