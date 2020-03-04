Maurice transferring to new water well

MAURICE — Part of the growth in the Village of Maurice is improvements on its infrastructure.

Some of that is set to take place in regard to the village’s water well.

“During the upcoming weeks the Village of Maurice will be transferring to our newly installed water well,” Mayor Wayne Theriot said. “Once this is done our current treatment facilities will be off line while a new treatment facility is constructed.”

Theriot sent out a message to alert costumers of the village’s water system.

The new well will be treated with a temporary injection system which will keep up the purity and safety of our water.

“Our water well will continue to be tested to assure that we meet all required requirements,” Theriot said. “The only effect you may experience will be in the level of softness that you may be used to having.”

The village’s new water treatment facility is currently being constructed on Beau Road. It is expected to be completed during the third quarter of this year, weather permitting.

“Working with our engineers and the contractor,” Theriot said, “we hope to minimize the time period before our new treatment facility is on line.”