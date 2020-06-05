Mayor announces sand, bags are available in Kaplan

KAPLAN — According to Kaplan Mayor Mike Kloesel, sand and sandbags are available today (Friday, June 5) at the city yard 412 S. Herpin (Corner of S. Herpin and E. Amy) for residents within the city limits of Kaplan.

The yard will be closed this weekend so if you want sand bags you will need to go and get them today before 4 p.m. You will need proof of address or driver's license.

“We will deliver sandbags to the ELDERLY and Handicapped between the hours of 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. this afternoon,” Kloesel said.

Call city hall to set up delivery.

“Remember, if you don't qualify for this service and use it,” Kloesel said, “you are taking away from someone else that truly needs it. Please call before 1 p.m. to guarantee that we can deliver today.”