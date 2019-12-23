Memorial honors fallen officers from Vermilion Parish

ABBEVILLE — There is an understanding among members of the law enforcement family; the next shift may be their last.

Members of the Vermilion Parish law enforcement family and others gathered Friday morning at the Abbeville Police Department for the John “Dooley” Hardy Memorial, remembering those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

The memorial is held each December by the Fraternal Order of Police John “Dooley” Hardy Memorial Lodge 48 to honor fallen officers from Vermilion Parish.

“I think memorial services like this are some of the most important things we can do,” Abbeville Chief of Police William Spearman said. “This is not only for the families and the fallen officers, but also for the community, that they never forget what these officers sacrificed so that the community can be safe.”

Officers from Vermilion Parish who gave their lives in the line of duty include John “Dooley” Hardy (Dec. 24, 1992), Todd Touchet (Jan. 8, 2000) of the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office, Rodney Trahan (April 6, 1969) of the Kaplan Police Department, Otto Bourque (Oct. 3, 1964) of the Erath Police Department, and Allen Bares Jr. (June 23, 2014) of the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry served as the keynote speaker Friday morning.

“Today, we honor and recognize those who have fallen amongst us,” Landry said. “That is the ultimate sacrifice that Dooley, Todd, Rodney, Otto and Allen made. While we still mourn their losses, we should be comforted that they did the Lord’s work. The Gospel of Matthew declares: blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called the children of God.”

Peace can be a fragile thing when a member of law enforcement goes out on a call, Landry said.

“It’s important to recognize that there is an absolute thin blue line,” Landry said, “between those who stand to protect, and those who want to harm. Each and every day, law enforcement officers from federal to state to the local level, kiss their family members before they go out. They put on their uniforms and go about the business of ensuring public safety.

“The people we honor here today did exactly that. We honor and recognize the sacrifice they were willing to make.”

Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Capt. Drew David, who read the End of Watch for each of the five fallen officers, said they remain an inspiration for each of their loved ones.

“We love them, and we miss them,” David said. “In our faith, we know that they still protect us. Our challenge is to live each day of our lives, wanting to see them again. They are in their heavenly rest. They are watching over us. It is up to us to live every day to see them again in that eternal glory.”