Miguez family deals with truck running into house; house catching on fire three times

DELCAMBRE - You thought you had a rough five days worrying about Hurricane Harvey, think again.

Todd and Autumn Miguez of Delcambre had one of the roughest five days one could ever go through.

It all began Friday afternoon when a truck drove into a front room of their house, which is almost 100 yards off of Main Street.

The young driver missed three oak trees and plowed right into a front bed room. No one was in the bed room at the time. The driver was not injured

The truck had to be pulled out of the house.

Because of the rains from Harvey, a blue tarp was placed over the large hole and the Miguezs went to sleep next door at one of their in-law’s home.

Sunday night, the Miguez house went up in flames with no one inside the house. At least 15 fire trucks responded to the large house fire.

The flames were put out Sunday. However, between Sunday night and Monday night, two more fires ignited. The third one was Monday night when the back of the house caught fire.

The Miguez family was next door and saw the sky lighting up. They went outside and saw flames shooting out of the back of the house.

An investigation is underway on how the fire began. It is still too early to say if the truck accident on Friday had anything to do with the fire.

The Miguez house is a popular house in Delcambre because of all the Christmas decorations placed in the front yard.

All the Christmas decorations were spared because they were in another building.