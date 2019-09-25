Mike ‘MJ’ Landry running fo Vermilion Parish Police Jury in District 12

I, Mike “MJ” Landry, am seeking election to the Vermilion Parish Police Jury in District 12.

I have been a resident of Kaplan and District 12 for more than 30 years.

I attended Indian Bayou and Kaplan High School.

I have 12 years of law enforcement experience. I have 15 years of experience with Baroid.

I am married to Tony Istre Landry. We have six children.

My goal is to improve water drainage, roads, trash service and to make our parish better.

I would appreciate your vote on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.