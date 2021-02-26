Mike Renfrow takes oath in Kaplan

KAPLAN - After Joyce Carbaugh decided not to run for the seat she took over when her huband John passed away last year, Mike Renfrow ran unopposed for the seat of Councilman for District B.

Renfrow was sworn-in by Judge Jonathan Perry before the city council meeting last Tuesday. A 23-year resident of the district he now represents, Renfrow’s background is as strong as his roots.

The husband and father of two has been married to his wife Kristi Landry Renfrow for 22 years and they’re the proud parents of Reed and Rhen Renfrow. Reed is a sophomore at UL and Rhen is a senior at Kaplan High.

The District B councilman and graduate of Kaplan High School attended LSUE and is currently employed with Wyatt Field Service of Houston, TX for the last 20 years, where he holds the position of Regional Manager of Construction.

Renfrow says he enjoys being a part of the Kaplan community whether it be coaching his sons in various sports, helping out at school, or simply giving away hot chocolate and cotton candy for Christmas.

Even though this is his first time serving Kaplan in an official capacity, his plans for District B is to give every person a voice in the future of the community. “I believe we do have a future in Kaplan. I believe our citizens believe that as well. Our community has seen our fair share of challenges that has left us in a series of reactionary positions,” Renfrow said, “The railroad was put offline, the rice mill moved out of state, and more recently Acadiana Ford has moved.”

After each one of these, Renfrow said that they were all led to believe that this was the end. But yet, he says “Here we are.” “Here we are with our top rated schools, with a local Hospital. Here we are with quality local businesses. But more importantly, here we are with a community filled with good, hard working people.”

Renfrow is proud to have a fantastic volunteer base in Kaplan that spans everything from the food bank to the ever improving recreation department. “We also boast a fair and honest police department as well as a truly heroic volunteer fire department. So, you see my dear friends, we are not at the end. I believe that we are far from it.”

Renfrow plans to give back to the community that has afforded him so much. His plan is to attack this job in the same manner that he tries to live life; with honesty and compassion. and he truly believes that what you put into things, that shall be returned to you. “I expect to be held to account,” he said.

“All of the above are things that I am excited about, but I would be sadly remiss if I did not speak of the one thing that I am most excited about, my faith in my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” he said “Without His love and forgiveness, there is no way that I could stand before you. I pray for His guidance daily, and will ask for that same guidance when working for District B and for all of Kaplan. We are not done.”