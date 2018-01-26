More than $172,300 raised during during Vermilion Parish 4-H Livestock Show

The 44th Annual Vermilion Parish 4-H Livestock Show and Sale was a great success.

It involved 197 young people who exhibited over 294 head of livestock (beef, sheep, goats, dairy, and swine) and 124 poultry entries. This event is organized by the LSU AgCenter Extension Service and was held Jan. 19-20, at the Cecil McCrory Exhibit Building in Abbeville. A large crowd was on hand to witness the skills of these 4-H’ers and to view the extensive exhibition of the highest quality stock in Vermilion Parish.

The sale of market animals totaled $172,305.90, of which $1,900.00 was raised for the Vermilion 4-H Foundation. A total of 86 market hogs sold with an average of $7.51 per pound, 13 market lambs sold with an average of $7.02 per pound, 9 commercial heifers sold with an average of $1,358.33 per head, and 2 steers sold with an average of $3.76 per pound.

The Overall Grand Champion Market Hog and Overall Vermilion Bred Champion Market Hog was exhibited by Kennedy Marceaux of Rene Rost Middle School 4-H Club. The Champion Market Hog Awards are sponsored by Kenneth and Darlene Primeaux. The Overall Reserve Champion Market Hog and Overall Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred Market Hog was also exhibited by Kennedy Marceaux of Rene Rost Middle School 4-H Club, and purchased by Savoy Electric and Benny G’s Feed and Farm for $8.00 per pound. Reserve Champion Market Hog Awards were sponsored by Maurice Veterinary Clinic.

The Overall Grand Champion Market Lamb was exhibited by Andrew Trahan of Vermilion Catholic High 4-H Club. The award for Overall Champion Lamb was sponsored in memory of J. G. (Ken Broussard). Andrew Trahan also exhibited the Overall Reserve Champion Market Lamb. It was purchased by Sheriff Mike Couvillon for $7.25 per pound. That award is sponsored in memory of Fred Zaunbrecher by Hugh and Sherry Zaunbrecher. The Overall Champion Vermilion Bred and Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred Market Lambs were shown by Sydnee Gaspard of Kaplan High 4-H Club

The Champion and Reserve Champion Steer awards were sponsored by Foster Lanie. The Grand Champion Steer was shown by Ryan McLain, of Vermilion Catholic High School 4-H Club. It was purchased by Errol Domingues and Representative Bob Hensgens for $6.17 per pound. The Reserve Champion Steer was shown by Lexie Duhon of North Vermilion 4-H Club and sold for $1.35 per pound. It was purchased by Alvin Romero.

SWINE SHOWMANSHIP:

9-10 Year Olds (Buckle sponsored in memory of Jane Menard-there were 2 splits) -----1st place & Belt Buckle Winner, Owen Marceaux of Kaplan Elementary; 1st place, Nicole Harrington of Meaux Elementary; 2nd place, Lane Turnley of Rene Rost Middle School; 2nd, place, Hallie Primeaux, ; 3rd place, William Broussard, ARCH 4-H; 3rd place, Emily-Grace Roden, Rene Rost Middle; 4th place, Braxton Duhon, Kaplan Elementary; 4th place, Luke McLain of Mt. Carmel Elementary; 5th place, Addyson Stelly, F.I.-E.B. Elementary, and 5th place, Allie Falgout, Dozier Elementary.

11-12 Year Olds (Buckle sponsored by Dewey Domingues, Southern Sugar)(2 splits) -----1st place & Belt Buckle winner, Kennedy Marceaux, Rene Rost Middle School; 1st, Allen McLain, Mt. Carmel Elementary; 2nd, Bryce Sagrera, At-Large; 2nd, Reese Broussard, Rene Rost Middle School; 3rd, Collin Hulin, Mt. Carmel Elementary; 3rd, Alex Broussard, ARCH 4-H; 4th, Lane Primeaux, Rene Rost Middle School; 4th, Leighton Turnley, Rene Rost Middle; 5th, Lane Demette, F.I.-E.B. Elem and 5th, Slade Broussard, Jesse Owens Elementary.

13-14 Year Olds (Buckle sponsored by Dronet’s Floor Gallery)-----1st place and Champion Buckle Winner, Mallory Meaux, Rene Rost Middle; 2nd place, Katie Domingue, Erath Middle School; 3rd place, Caroline Hunt, Maltrait Memorial Catholic School; 4th place, Lanie Broussard, ARCH 4-H; 5th place, Amelia Detraz, Mt. Carmel Elementary..

15 & Older-----(Buckle sponsored by Love, Gwen and Matt Greene in memory of Love and Azalea Greene, Sr. (2 splits) 1st place and Champion Buckle Winner, Lane Marceaux, Kaplan High School; 1st place, Hunter Lepretre, Gueydan High School; 2nd place, Gabrielle Marceaux, Kaplan High School; 2nd place, Spencer Broussard, Gueydan High School; 3rd place, MaKenzi Ardoin, Vermilion Catholic High School; 3rd place, Anna Broussard, Erath High School; 4th place, Dillon Domingue, Erath High School; 4th place, Ethan Hunt, Vermilion Catholic High School; 5th place, Adam Soileau, Erath High School; and 5th place, Briana Robinson, Kaplan High School.

BREEDING SWINE:

Champion Breeding Gilt Awards were sponsored by Wayne and Rhonda Miller. Champion and Champion Vermilion Bred Breeding Gilt were shown by Briana Robinson of Kaplan High.

Reserve Champion Breeding Gilt and Champion Commercial Gilt Awards were sponsored by Maurice Veterinary Clinic. The Reserve Champion and Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred Breeding Gilt were shown by Hailey Vincent of Erath High School 4-H Club.

SHEEP SHOWMANSHIP:

9-11 Years Old: (Buckle sponsored by Ethan Goutierrez in memory of his Dad, Garrett Goutierrez) - 1st, Bradyn Bearb, F.I.-E.B Elementary; 2nd, Coleen Perrin, Kaplan Elementary; 3rd, Lane Goutierrez, Erath Middle School; 4th, Asa Guidry, Jesse Owens Elementary.

12-14 Years Old: (Buckle sponsored in Memory of Guy LeDoux) - 1st, Luke Gaspard, F.I.-E.B. Elementary; 2nd, Ava Breaux, Gueydan High School.

15 Years and Older: (Buckle sponsored by Benny Goutierrez, Benny G’s Feed & Farm Supply) - 1st, Andrew Trahan, Vermilion Catholic High; 2nd, Maci Gaspard, Kaplan High; and 3rd, Sydnee Gaspard, Kaplan High.

BREEDING SHEEP:

The Grand Champion and Champion Vermilion Bred Breeding Ewe was shown by Bradyn Bearb of F.I.-E.B. Elementary. The Reserve Champion and Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred Breeding Ewe was shown by Andrew Trahan of Vermilion Catholic High School. These awards were sponsored by Rixby, Rita, and Harold Marceaux.

GOAT SHOWMANSHIP: (Buckle sponsored by Lawrence & Hilda Faulk Family)

1st and Buckle Winner, Karli Broussard, F.I.-E.B. Elementary School; 2nd, Gracyn Meaux, Meaux Elementary; 3rd, Hannah Scroggins, N. Vermilion Middle School; 4th, Katie Romero, Rene Rost Middle School; and 5th, Marcus Cantonwine, At-Large.

BREEDING GOATS:

The Overall Champion Breeding Goat was shown by Katie Romero of Rene Rost Middle School. The Overall Reserve Champion Breeding Goat was shown by Karli Broussard of F.I.-E.B. Elementary.

MARKET GOATS:

The Overall Champion Market Goat was shown by Hailey Vincent of Erath High School. The Reserve Champion Market Goat was shown by Gracyn Meaux of Meaux Elementary.

BEEF SHOWMANSHIP:

9-10 Year Olds (Buckle sponsored by Trahan Brangus in Memory of Russell Greene and Randy Choate – ---- 1st and Buckle Winner – Isaac Duhon, Mt. Carmel Elementary, 2nd, Colten Esthay, Rene Rost Middle School; 3rd, Blaise Hebert, Jesse Owens Elementary; and 4th, Jillian Broussard, Meaux Elementary.

11-12 Year Olds (Buckle sponsored in memory of Freddie LeMaire, Jr. by The Gaspard Family and Scottie Lemaire)----- 1st and Belt Buckle Winner, Emma Lege, Mt. Carmel Elementary; 2nd, Tayler Guidry, At-Large; 3rd, Lane Frederick, J. H. Williams Middle School; 4th, Luke Hebert, J. H. Williams Middle; and 5th, Nash Hebert, F.I.-E.B. Elementary.

13-14 Year Olds-----(Buckle sponsored by Columbus Plantation, Eric & Claudette Broussard) 1st, and Belt Buckle Winner, Celine Auzenne, N. Vermilion Middle School; 2nd, Abbie Mouton, Erath Middle School; 3rd, Collin Arnould, N. Vermilion Middle School; 4th, Lillie Thibodeaux, Mt. Carmel Elementary; 5th, Ty Hebert, F.I.-E.B. Elementary.

15 & Older----- (Buckle sponsored in memory of Gary Mayard by his daughters Jessa and Gina and grandchildren, Ava Grace and Manning)-(1st Split)--1st and Belt Buckle Winner, Reilly Boling, Erath High School; 2nd, Caleb Arnould, North Vermilion High School; 3rd, Ryan McLain, Vermilion Catholic High School; 4th, Clay Zaunbrecher, ARCH 4-H; and 5th, Lexie Duhon, N. Vermilion High School.

15 & Older---- (2nd Split) 1st, Sydnee Gaspard, Kaplan High School; 2nd Hannah Reed, N. Vermilion High School; 3rd, Logan d’Augereau, Kaplan High School; 4th, Zachary Stelly, Kaplan High School; 5th, Fallon Lege, Vermilion Catholic High School.

The Denise Gastal Memorial Award for Overall Champion Beef Showman was won by Reilly Boling of Erath High School. The award is sponsored in Denise’s memory by Blaine Dugas and Family and Joey, Michelle, Paige and Dilan Comeaux.

BREEDING BEEF SHOW

The Overall Champion and Champion Vermilion Bred Commercial Heifer was exhibited by Sydnee Gaspard of Kaplan High School. The Overall Reserve Champion Commercial Heifer was exhibited by Grant Hardin, Kaplan High School. The Overall Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred Commercial Heifer was shown by Fallon Lege of Vermilion Catholic High. Commercial heifer awards were sponsored by Chad Dartez Trucking and LeMaire Cattle Company.

Awards for the Grey Brahman breed were sponsored in memory of Bryan Veazey by the Bryan Veazey Family. The Grand Champion and Grand Champion Vermilion Bred Grey Brahman Bull were shown by Sydnee Luquette of Erath High School. The Reserve Champion and Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred Grey Brahman Bull were shown by Brennan Felix of Erath High School.

The Champion Grey Brahman Heifer was shown by Isaac Duhon of Mt. Carmel Elementary 4-H. Sarah Felix of Erath High School exhibited the Champion Vermilion Bred and Reserve Champion Grey Brahman Heifer. The Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred Grey Brahman Heifer was shown by Lauryn Fulkerson of Kaplan High School,

The Champion and Reserve Champion Red Brahman Bull awards were sponsored by Craig and Carleen Frederick. Ahna Landry of N. Vermilion Middle School showed the Grand Champion and Grand Champion Vermilion Bred Red Brahman Bull.

Calvin and Lorraine LeBouef sponsored the Red Brahman Heifer awards. Reilly Boling of Erath High School exhibited the Grand Champion Red Brahman Heifer. The Reserve Champion Red Brahman Heifer was also shown by Reiss Olsberg, Erath High School. Reiss Olsberg of Erath High School showed the Champion Vermilion Bred Red Brahman Heifer. Carly Hebert of Abbeville High School exhibited the Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred Red Brahman Heifer.

The Santa Gertrudis show awards were sponsored by Troy and Monique Luquette. The Champion and Champion Vermilion Bred Santa Gertrudis Bull was shown by Maggie Mouton, Abbeville High School. The Reserve Champion and Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred Santa Gertrudis Bull was shown by Abbie Mouton, J. H. Williams Middle School.

The Champion Santa Gertrudis Heifer were shown by Collin Hebert of Kaplan High School. Collin also exhibited the Reserve Champion Santa Gertrudis Heifer.

Chris and Andi Herpin sponsored the Braford awards at the 2018 Vermilion Parish Livestock Show. Alexandra Herpin of Kaplan High School showed the Champion and Champion Vermilion Bred Braford Bull. She also exhibited the Reserve Champion Braford Bull. The Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred Braford Bull was shown by Zachary Stelly of Kaplan High School.

The Grand Champion Braford Heifer was shown by Alexandra Herpin of Kaplan High School. The Reserve Grand Champion and Champion Vermilion Bred Braford Heifer were shown by Reina Petry of Jesse Owens Elementary. Blaise Istre of Jesse Owens Elementary showed the Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred Braford Heifer.

Beefmaster Show awards were sponsored by Guidry Cattle Company. The Champion and Champion Vermilion Bred Beefmaster Bull was shown by Tayler Guidry, At-large member. The Reserve Champion and Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred Beefmaster Bull was shown by Gabriel Guilbeaux of Erath High School.

The Champion Beefmaster Heifer was shown by Caleb Arnould of North Vermilion High School. The Reserve Champion Beefmaster Heifer was shown by Caitlin Roy of Kaplan High School. The Champion Vermilion Bred Beefmaster Heifer was shown by Gabriel Guilbeaux of Erath High School.

The AOB Brahman Influence awards are sponsored by Tim and Gwen Broussard. The Champion and Champion Vermilion Bred AOB Brahman Influence Bull was shown by Lindsey Detraz of Kaplan High School. The Reserve Champion and Champion Vermilion Bred AOB Brahman Influence Heifer was shown by Gabe Broussard of Mt. Carmel Elementary School.

The Champion AOB Brahman Influence Heifer was shown by Tayler Guidry, At-Large member. The Reserve Champion AOB Brahman Influence Heifer was exhibited by Drake Carlin of F.I.-E.B. Elementary. The Champion Vermilion Bred AOB Brahman Influence Heifer and the Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred AOB Brahman Influence Heifers were both shown by Ty Hebert, F.I.-E.B. Elementary.

The AOB Non-Brahman Influence show awards were sponsored by Foster Lanie. The Grand Champion AOB Non-Brahman Influence Bull was shown by Drake Carlin of F.I.-E.B. Elementary

The Champion AOB Non-Brahman Influence Heifer was shown by Caitlin Roy of Kaplan High School. The Reserve Champion and Champion Vermilion Bred AOB Non-Brahman Influence Heifer was shown by Clay Zaunbrecher of ARCH 4-H.

DAIRY SHOWMANSHIP:

The buckle for Dairy Showman was sponsored by Planters Rice Mill.

The 1st and Overall Champion Dairy Showman was Fallon Stelly of Kaplan High School; 2nd place was Adrian Carlin of F.I.-E. B. Elementary and 3rd place was Drake Carlin of F.I.-E.B. Elementary.

BREEDING DAIRY

The Dairy Show awards were sponsored by Ed and Susan Wilhelm of Wilhelm Farms. The Overall AOB Champion and Champion Vermilion Bred AOB Dairy Cow was shown by Adrian Carlin of F.I.-E.B. Elementary The Overall Reserve Champion AOB Dairy Cow was shown by Fallon Stelly of Kaplan High. Fallon also exhibited the Overall Champion Vermilion Bred AOB Dairy Cow.

POULTRY SHOWMANSHIP

Awards for the 14 and Over Poultry showmanship were donated by Lloyd and Peggy Suire. Results were: 1st, Katherine Matte, Gueydan High School; 2nd, Jason Freeman, N. Vermilion High School; and 3rd, Johnathan Theriot, Vermilion Catholic High School; 4th Cole Lange, Erath High School; and 5th, Isaac Primeaux, At-Large.

Awards for the 13 and Under Poultry showmanship were donated by Al and Leisa Lee. Results were: 1st, Hannah Scroggins, N. Vermilion Middle School; 2nd, Kinsey Waits, North Vermilion Middle School; 3rd, Alyssa Gaspard, F.I.-E.B. Elementary; 4th, Jalyn Guillory, J. H. Williams Middle, and 5th, Evan Chiasson, Mt. Carmel Elementary.

POULTRY SHOW:

Al and Darla Lanie sponsored the awards for the Poultry Show. Winning Best of Show with his Dark Cornish Hen was Johnathan Theriot of Vermilion Catholic 4-H Club. Jason Freeman of North Vermilion High 4-H won Reserve Best of Show with his Buff Orpingtons Cockerel.

The Vermilion 4-H livestock exhibitors would also like to thank the following show sponsors: Vermilion Parish Police Jury; Vermilion Parish Farm Bureau; Vermilion Parish School Board, Vermilion Rice Growers Association; Vermilion Parish Cattlemen’s Association; Vermilion Parish Cattlewomen’s Association, and the Louisiana Cooperative Extension Service.

It is the policy of the Louisiana Cooperative Extension Service that no person shall be subjected to discrimination on the grounds of race, color, national origin, gender, religion, age or disability. If you would like more information on the 4-H Livestock program, contact Hilton Waits at hwaits@agcenter.lsu.edu or Melissa Lacour at mlacour@agcenter.lsu.edu or call the office at 337-898-4335.