More than 750 ready to graduate in Vermilion Parish high schools

Approximately 754 students are graduating this year, leaving behind many memories, and creating new ones. All but one school has exceeded last year’s number of graduates; that one school had a difference of 2.

Gueydan High School has 39 high school students graduating Thursday night at the Bill Searle Gym at 7:00 pm. Gueydan is one of the many schools who’s graduates are increasing in number.

Abbeville High School is saying goodbye to 162 graduates. 32 more than the previous year. Weather permitting, the graduation will be held at the JHW football field. If rain does seem to make it in the forecast, it will be held in the gymnasium instead. Graduation will begin on Friday the 11th at 7:30 pm.

Another school setting off a total of 134 grads on Friday is Kaplan High School. The graduation will begin promptly at 7:30 in the Ed Douglas Memorial Stadium.

Delcambre High has 64 graduates departing from their high school years. In the school’s gymnasium, friends and family will see each student receive diplomas, beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, May 18.

North Vermilion High School is holding their graduation in the school’s gymnasium. 159 students are receiving their long awaited diplomas on Saturday, May 12 at 5:30 pm.

Also receiving diplomas on Saturday the 12th are students at Erath High School. Beginning at 7:30 pm, 138 students will be lining up in the school’s gymnasium to receive their diplomas.

To wrap up the ceremonies, VC is holding their graduation at St. Mary Magdalen on May 21. Handing out diplomas to 59 graduates is set to begin at 7:00 pm.

Congratulations to all the graduates, and congratulations to Vermilion Parish for far exceeding last year’s numbers where student excellence is the number one goal.

