More than 800 have already voted

When polls open for election day this Saturday, a few hundred people will not have to worry about finding time to vote.

More than 800 people took part in early voting ahead of the March 24 elections, which includes municipal races in Abbeville and Kaplan as well as a special election for the Vermilion Parish School Board.

According to Vermilion Parish Registrar of Voters Mike Bertrand, 664 people cast ballots in person. Another 150-plus submitted absentee ballots through the mail.

“That’s not bad as far as the mailouts are concerned,” Bertrand said. “On the early voting itself, we had some really strong days before it kind of tapered off.

“Overall, I thought it was pretty good and we got some new faces in here.”

For all those who did not take part in early voting, polls will be open this Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Registered voters will need to bring a pictured identification with them to the polls.

Abbeville Mayor Mark Piazza is seeking re-election. Piazza is being challenged by Clay Thompson.

There is a three-man race for Chief of Police. Ronald Gaspard, Mike Hardy and Bill Spearman are the three men looking to replace Chief Tony Hardy, who is retiring when his term ends this summer.

Wayne Landry has served District D on the Abbeville City Council since 2008. He is seeking another term. He is being challenged in his re-election bid by Terry Broussard.

There is a four-person race for the District A Seat on the Abbeville City Council. Among the four vying for the seat are Donald Borel, Matt Suire, David Trahan and Roslyn White. The winner will replace Councilman Louis Joe Hardy, who is retiring when his current term ends.

Kaplan will have races for Mayor, Chief of Police and Board of Aldermen.

There are three men taking part in the race for Mayor of Kaplan. That includes incumbent Mayor Kirk Champagne as well as challengers, Mike Kloesel and Brodney Mouton.

Three people are campaigning to become the next Chief of Police in Kaplan. Current Chief Boyd Adams is not seeking re-election. That means either Edi Flores, Joshua Hardy or Jo Ann Hargrave Housden will be the next person to lead the Kaplan Police Department.

Alderwoman Melissa Guidry is running for another term in District D on the Board of Aldermen. Toby Gaspard is opposing her in the race.

District B features incumbent Alderman John Carbaugh against challenger Jerry Touchet.

The special election will fill the District A seat on the Vermilion Parish School Board. JB Moreno has held the seat on interim basis since last December, after the passing of Luddy Herpin. Moreno is being challenged in this race by David Dupuis. The winner of this race will serve the remainder of Herpin’s unexpired term. The school board will hold full elections in the fall.