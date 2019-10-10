Motorcyclist Dies in Iberia Parish Crash

NEW IBERIA – Shortly after 2 p.m. on Oct. 9, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash that occurred on LA Hwy 87 at Westwood Drive in Iberia Parish.

The crash took the life of 37-year-old Michael Paul Schouest III of Youngsville.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Schouest was riding a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on LA 87. At the same time, 81-year-old Geraldine Dartez was driving a 2001 Dodge pickup westbound on Westwood Drive. Dartez failed to yield as she was crossing over LA 87 and struck the oncoming Harley Davidson as she entered the northbound lane.

Despite the fact that he was wearing a DOT approved safety helmet, Schouest received fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was later pronounced deceased at a local hospital. Dartez was properly restrained and was uninjured. Toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.

Dartez was cited for LRS 32:122 Right of Way / Vehicle Turning Left at Intersection. This crash remains under investigation.

Time and time again, Troopers witness preventable motor vehicle crashes. Impairment and lack of seat belt usage are primary causes of crashes across the state of Louisiana. Nearly half of the fatal crashes in Louisiana are caused by impaired drivers. Louisiana State Police urge motorists to have a plan in place that includes a designated driver. Please choose to not drive impaired or ride with an impaired driver, and always buckle up.