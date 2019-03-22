Narcotics arrests made in Vermilion Parish

According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon, the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force made the following arrests for narcotics related offenses within the parish.

Agents arrested Larry Broussard Jr., 42, of Gueydan, for Possession of Crystal Methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Agents arrested Anthony Hebert, 55, of Kaplan, for possession with the intent to distribute crystal methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

Agents arrested Shayla Breaux, 25, of Gueydan, for possession with the intent to distribute Oxycodone, two counts of possession of a legend drug, possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II narcotic, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance within a drug free zone.

Agents arrested Kip Stelly, 32, of Erath, for possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession of crystal methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, transactions involving drug proceeds.

Sheriff Couvillon would like to thank the Mayors, and their council, of Abbeville, Gueydan, and Erath, along with their Chiefs of Police, for their support of the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force. Sheriff Couvillon also applauds the concerned citizens of Vermilion Parish for their awareness and assistance in helping the Task Force in fighting the war on illegal drugs. He encourages all citizens with information in regards to illegal drug activities to contact the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office or the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit at 337-740-4501 or E-mail the Task Force anonymously at taskforce@vpso.net and your e-mail will be held in the “strictest of confidence” and replied to in a very timely manner.

More information on reporting drug activities can be seen on our Web Site at www.vpso.net. Click on Narcotics and fill out the TURN IN A PUSHER information.