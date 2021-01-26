Narcotics Task Force agents arrest two juveniles in Abbeville

According to PIO and Narcotics Task Force Commander Drew David, the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force made the following arrests for narcotics related offenses within the parish.

On Jan. 19, agents with the narcotics task force along with officers with the Abbeville Police Department executed a search warrant at 1101 Greene Street in Abbeville. Upon a search of the residence agents located a large amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a 9mm pistol, an AK 47, crack cocaine and a large amount of US Currency.

Agents arrested two juvenile subjects ages 16 and 17. The 17-year-old was charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and proceeds involved in drug transactions, while the 16 year old was charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine.

More arrests are expected in this case after further investigation.

