NAUW-VRB awards 2020 Scholarship

The National Association of University Women-Vermilion Region Branch is awarding its annual scholarship to Ms. Rebekah Marie Lepretre.

Rebekah is the daughter of Randy and Nadine Lepretre. Rebekah is the Valedictorian of the graduating class of Gueydan High School 2020. She maintained academic excellence throughout high school while participating in many school activities and events. Rebekah has volunteered and worked diligently to make her community a great place to live. Rebekah’s plans are to attend McNeese State University focusing her field of study in Natural Resource Conservation Management.

This VRB scholarship in the amount of $500 may be used to help each recipient with expenses related to her field of study. The money may be used toward tuition and other fees, books, materials and any supplies needed by the recipient while focusing on her field of study.

The National Association of University Women has a rich history of educational service and remains relevant in today’s global world. In 1910 in Washington D.C., four women organized a club, elected officers and planned a program of work. This organization desired to stimulate young women to attain professional excellence, to exert influence in various movements for the civic good, and to promote a close personal and intellectual fellowship among professional women. In 1974, this organization became known as The National Association of University Women.

The Vermilion Region Branch of NAUW was chartered on May 19, 2013. This group is made up of civic-minded, educated, professional women who volunteer and offer service in the community. VRB executive board members include Ena Darby, President; Christine Joiner, 1st Vice-President; Nichole Green, 2nd Vice-President; Lysonia Robertson, Treasurer; Catherine Robinson, Financial Secretary; Peggy Wright, Corresponding Secretary and Bridget Winters, Recording Secretary. Also working tirelessly are vital and active members Errin Batiste, Esther Duffy, Gerrilyn Thomas, Klare Duffy, Vanessa Singleton, Angela Chisolm and Kyla Vallot.

The women of NAUW-VRB salute all of our Vermilion Parish graduates on their current and future successes.