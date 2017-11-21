New Iberia Man Killed in Single Vehicle Crash

IBERIA PARISH – On Nov. 21, shortly before 10 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on the eastbound US 90 frontage road near LA 83.

The crash claimed the life of 38-year-old Scott Ward of New Iberia.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that Ward was operating a 2014 Dodge truck eastbound on the frontage road. For unknown reasons, the Dodge ran off of the right side of the roadway, struck a tree and caught fire

Ward was wearing a seat belt, but sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead on scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office. As part of the on-going investigation, Troopers obtained toxicology samples which will be sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.