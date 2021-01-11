New Iberia Woman Killed in Head-On Crash in St. Mary Parish

ST. MARY PARISH – Shortly after 8:00 p.m. on January 10, 2021, Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 182, near Louisiana Highway 670, in St. Mary Parish. The crash claimed the life of 41-year-old Jackie Marie Brown of New Iberia.

The preliminary investigation revealed Brown was driving a 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV west on LA 182. At the same time, a 2007 Cadillac SRX SUV was traveling east on LA 182. For reasons still under investigation, Brown’s SUV crossed the center line and struck the Cadillac head-on in the eastbound lane of travel.

Seatbelt usage on the part of Brown is unknown; she was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Mary Parish Coroner’s Office. The driver of the Cadillac was not properly restrained and was transported to a local hospital in serious condition. Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers and results are pending. This crash remains under investigation.

Troop I has investigated 3 fatal crashes resulting in 4 deaths in 2021.