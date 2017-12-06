North Vermilion’s Alex Hebert named Kiwanis Club Student of the Month

North Vermilion High senior Alex Hebert is actively involved in his school.

It is a mission that has grown over the course of his four years at NVHS.

“School involvement is something that is very important to me,” Hebert said Tuesday afternoon while speaking to members of the Kiwanis Club of Abbeville.

The Kiwanis Club invited Hebert to its weekly meeting to honor him as the December Student of the Month. Hebert said it is fitting for him to be able to speak to such a group.

“I am greatly honored to be chosen for this and to be able to speak to a civic minded organization,” Hebert said, “that shares the same values, like community involvement and leadership, that I do.”

Hebert’s role at North Vermilion did not start as an active one.

“During my freshmen and sophomore years,” Hebert said, “I was actually not really involved at all.”

Hebert, who holds a 4.0 GPA and scored a 32 out of a possible 33 on his ACT, said words from North Vermilion Principal Tommy Byler at the end of his sophomore year paved the way for his growth at school.

“He encouraged me to join student council,” Hebert said. “My junior year, I ran for and won junior class president. I really enjoyed it and it showed me how fun and important it is to be involved.

“It also developed a greater sense of school pride in me.”

Hebert, who represented his school at Boys State, said among all that he has learned about himself during the past two years is that he shouldn’t be afraid to fail.

“Because of this,” Hebert said, “I ran for and won senior class president.”

With that, Hebert has not stopped.

“This year as senior class president,” Hebert said, “I have truly discovered my passion for leading and I know it’s something I want carry on beyond high school.”

Once he graduates from North Vermilion in May, Hebert said he will attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayatte. He will focus on a degree in computer science with a minor in business.

“I hope to one day own and run a technology business in the local area,” Hebert said.

When he does reach that point, his sense of community will not go away.

“I do want to be involved in community service,” Hebert said. “Last week, I helped organize a group of seniors to go to a veteran’s home in Jennings. We helped them decorate for Christmas.

“That is something I really enjoyed doing and something I want to carry on throughout my life.”

Hebert said his advice for any younger students who have the same desire is to get involved early.

“I hope my story will show the effects of getting involved early,” Hebert said. “I encourage students who are entering high school to get involved from the beginning.

“It may change their lives.”