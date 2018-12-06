North Vermilion’s Willow Cook selected to perform at Carnegie Hall

Willow Cook, a student at North Vermilion High School, has been selected for the 2018 High School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall. She will perform as an Alto 2 in February with the Honors Concert Choir. Participation in one of the five Honors Ensembles is limited to the highest-rated high school performers from across the world.

Earlier this year, Ms. Cook auditioned for the Honors Performance Series and was accepted after a review by the Honors Selection Board. Acceptance to the elite group is a direct result of the talent, dedication, and achievements demonstrated in her application and audition recording. Ms. Cook will join performers from 46 United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, several provinces of Canada, Australia, Bermuda, China, Hong Kong, Mexico, Poland, Qatar, and South Korea for a special performance at the world-famous Carnegie Hall, a venue that marks the pinnacle of musical achievement.

According to Morgan Smith, Program Director, “Being selected to the Honors Performance Series is something each Finalist should be extremely proud of accomplishing. We processed more than 18,000 nominations this year and have selected nearly 700 of the most talented student performers from around the world. Working with these conductors and performing at Carnegie Hall is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that these musicians never forget”.

Willow has studied music for five years and is a member of the North Vermilion High School Small Vocal Ensemble. In 2017, she was chosen for the Louisiana All State Choir, the Louisiana Academic All State Choir, and as the number one Alto 2 in the district. Willow was also named Outstanding Sophomore Musician in the North Vermilion Choir. In response to her selection as a Finalist, Willow said, “This is one of those opportunities that most people only dream of. I was determined to make this happen, and my hard work and dedication has definitely paid off.”

Finalists will come together in New York City for five days in February. They will have the opportunity to learn from world renowned conductors, work with other Finalists, and get a taste of New York City. The Honors Performance Series was created to showcase accomplished individual high school performers on an international level by allowing them to study under master conductors and perform in the celebrated venue, Carnegie Hall. The Honors Choral Performance will take place Sunday, February 10.