North Vermilion High Homecoming Court announced

The 2017 North Vermilion High Homecoming Court -- Front: Breelyn Brigola, Bridgett Miller, Haley Nguyen, Savannah Ledford, Mallory Desormeaux, Monique Broussard Back: Katherine Meyers, Kaylee Lopez, Sarah Vice, Sarah Stuckey, Taylor Plaisance, Taylor Stelly, Jesse Gaspard The NVHS Patriots will take on the Varnado Wildcats on Friday,September 22 at 7:00 p.m. The court presentation will begin at 6:15 p.m. and the queen will be crowned during halftime. The Homecoming Parade will be today at 6 p.m. The parade will start at the park in Maurice.