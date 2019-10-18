Photo by Beverly Vincent

Members of the 2010 North Vermilion Homecoming Court - Top: Kennedy Trahan, Alaina Dartez, Mallory Lastrapes, Anna LeBlanc, Gabrielle Lavergne Middle: Claire Martin, Lindsey Broussard, Kenedi LaPointe, Brooke Greenfield; Front: Saylor Chanthavongsy, Zoe Schexnider, Katelyn Blanchard, Holly Meaux. The Patriots will take on the Rayne Wolves on Friday, October 18 at 7 p.m. The court presentation will begin at 6:15 and queen will be crowned at halftime.