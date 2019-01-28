North Vermilion Middle Junior Dreams dance team brings home state titles

The North Vermilion Middle School Junior Dreams Dance Team sweeps up state titles at All-American Dance Team Competition this past Sunday at the Cajun Dome.

The team placed 1st in their Division II for both Jazz and Hip Hop routines. They went on to win first place overall (out of all 13 teams) across Division I, II, and III in Jazz and 1st Place Overall (out of all 10 teams) across Division I, II, III in Hip Hop, earning them title of State Champions of Junior High Jazz and Hip Hop.

Adding to their collection, the team was awarded Sweepstakes winners of their Division II for having highest total of points for two routines out of 5 categories (Jazz, Pom, Kick, Hip Hop, Open), which was 1st out of 16 teams performing in that division.

Lastly, Junior Dreams was selected to received a technique award in Hip Hop. The team would like to thank their families and school for their support.

The team is sponsored and coached by Vangie Davidson and Shamayne Istre. Team Manager is Sara Corinne Istre.