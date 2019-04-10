Not forgetting veterans: Erath mayor has veterans say Pledge of Allegiance before each meeting

ERATH — When Taylor Mencacci became mayor of Erath, he vowed to have a veteran lead the Pledge of Allegiance before each Erath council meeting.

On Monday at the town’s monthly meeting, one of only a handful of remaining World War II veterans from Erath led the Pledge.

Willis Granger, who is 96, was surrounded by friends and family when he began saying the Pledge of Allegiance.

When Granger entered the Navy in 1944, he spoke no English. He was a seaman who worked on maintaining ammunition aboard the USS Catoctin.

While serving on the USS Catoctin, he was present for the Yalta Conference in 1945. The conference brought together the leaders of America, Russia and England. The leaders, including President Roosevelt, met to discuss the terms of an unconditional surrender of Hitler’s Germany.

President Roosevelt and his daughter were aboard the USS Catoctin before the conference.

In 2002, Granger was recognized by the French government for his service and presented a commendation from the French Consulate in a ceremony in Lafayette.

Granger is the oldest member in the Derouen-Moss American Legion in Erath.

This is the first World War II veteran to lead the Pledge in Erath. Mencacci, who has been mayor for four months, said because he is a veteran, this is something he has always wanted to do.

“No one hears their stories,” said Mencacci. “This is a chance to hear their stories and what they have been through.”

Mencacci enlisted in the National Guard in 1999 at the age of 17. In 2004 as a medic, he served in Iraq for a year.