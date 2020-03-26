Article Image Alt Text

Officials say first case of COVID-19 in Vermilion Parish has been confirmed

Thu, 03/26/2020 - 10:03am

According to Vermilion Parish Police Juror Wayne Touchet, the first case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) has been confirmed in Vermilion Parish.
Kaplan Mayor Mike Kloesel also updated a post on social media Thursday morning that the positive case has been confirmed by the Vermilion Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness.
No further information about the case has been made available at this time.
Abbeville General has opened a testing site at its Erath/Delcambre Community Care Clinic. The clinic is located at 220 North Road in Erath.

