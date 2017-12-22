One Acadiana names Troy Wayman President & CEO

LAFAYETTE – One Acadiana (1A) today announced the selection of Troy Wayman as its next president and CEO. Wayman currently is Vice President of Economic Development for the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce, a 2,000-member organization and economic development group. His appointment is effective February 15. Jim Bourgeois, 1A’s Interim President & CEO and Executive Director of Business Development since 2015, will serve throughout the transition.

Wayman has worked in a variety of roles in Alabama over the past 20 years, including 9 years as the Vice President of Economic Development at the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce, where under his leadership, the region experienced the creation of over 8,000 jobs and nearly $3 Billion in capital investment.

“Finding a talented leader can be a challenging task when searching for someone to lead a business organization of One Acadiana’s caliber,” said 1A Chairman Frank Neuner, Managing Partner of NeunerPate. “Everyone on the search committee has been impressed with Troy’s experience and professionalism, and we look forward to working with him to build upon the great strides our region has made in the past 3 years.”

Wayman was the unanimous choice of 1A’s 13-member Search Committee, chaired by Don Broussard, CFO of The Lemoine Company, along with Kathy Bobbs, President & CEO of Women’s and Children’s Hospital. The committee worked with Todd Jorgenson of Jorgenson Consulting.

“Our Search Committee is thrilled with the selection of Troy, and our board leadership is certain he will guide 1A’s efforts to accelerate improving Acadiana’s economic competitiveness,” said Bobbs. “At the end of our search, the committee was confident we’d found the leader to take 1A to the next level; Troy’s experience, skill set, personality, and vision set him apart from a very talented field of applicants.”

Committee member Pastor Ken Lazard of Destiny of Faith Christian Center Church added, “The Search Committee was synced up and incredibly focused on securing a candidate that would bring leadership, energy, and vibrancy to both the organization and the region.” “Troy embodies these qualities, and we look forward to welcoming him to his new home in Acadiana.”

Wayman spearheaded numerous successful projects during his 9 years at the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce, including the location of a 2.5 million square foot Walmart import distribution center; the relocation of corporate headquarters like SSAB and Canfor Southern Pine; and the expansion of Mobile’s aerospace sector including Airbus, Continental Motors, and the Safran.

“I am very excited to be joining 1A and to become actively involved in the communities of Acadiana,” said Wayman. “I was very impressed by the organization’s great reputation, partnerships with the nine-parish region’s economic developers and higher education institutions, the talented and enthusiastic 1A staff, and engaged board leadership. Those factors made for an extremely appealing opportunity. I am greatly looking forward to getting to work helping grow Acadiana.”

“Troy is the right leader to carry out 1A’s important work,” said Al Gonsoulin, CEO of PHI and Chairman of 1A’s CEO Advisory Council. “Our CEO leadership group was very impressed with his proven ability to attract jobs and investment to the Mobile area. We look forward to working with Troy to build upon the strong foundation that has already been laid to move our nine-parish region forward.”

Wayman will take the helm on February 15.

About One Acadiana

One Acadiana is the leading economic development organization for the nine-parish Acadiana region located in south Louisiana. With more than 1,000 investors, members, and partners, One Acadiana serves as the voice of the regional business community. The organization is located in the city of Lafayette and serves a region of roughly 700,000 people with a vibrant culture and unique entrepreneurial spirit. Learn more at OneAcadiana.org.