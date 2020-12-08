ONE INJURED IN OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING

CROWLEY — State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man injured here Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred at about 5:15 p.m. in the parking lot at the Walgreens Pharmacy at the intersection of Odd Fellows and Tower roads.

According to Police Chief Jimmy Broussard, the incident began at the Walmart Supercenter across the street from Walgreens. The suspect apparently fled the Walmart store after allegedly committing a misdemeanor.

The suspect entered the parking lot at the pharmacy and allegedly rammed his vehicle into five other vehicles, including a Crowley Police unit.

The officer fired one shot at the suspect, grazing him, according to Broussard. The suspect sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital and treated.

The owners of the vehicles struck were all inside Walgreens at the time. Only the suspect was injured, Broussard said.

State Police were called to take over the investigation.

“Our investigation begins at the use of force,” said Trooper First Class Thomas Gossen, Troop I public information officer.

Gossen said the crashes that occurred in the parking lot will be investigated by the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office.