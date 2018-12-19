Opelousas Man Killed in St. Landry Parish Crash

OPELOUSAS – Shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 18, 2018, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a fatal crash on LA Hwy 3043 near National Road in St. Landry Parish. The crash took the life of 41-year-old Kelwin K. Cassimere of Opelousas.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Cassimere was driving a 2003 Cadillac CTS northbound on LA Hwy 3043. For unknown reasons, Cassimere stopped the Cadillac on the roadway (partially in both lanes facing north with the headlights on) and exited the vehicle. At the same time, 69-year-old Joseph Stephen of Opelousas was driving southbound on LA Hwy 3043 in a 2013 Toyota Corolla. Stephen steered to the right to avoid the stopped Cadillac, but the Corolla struck Cassimere as he was standing in the southbound lane of travel.

Cassimere sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Impairment on his part is unknown at this time, but may have been a factor. A toxicology sample was obtained from him to be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis. Stephen was properly restrained and was uninjured, and impairment on his part was not a factor. This crash remains under investigation.