Pam Blakely wins Mayor race in Delcambre

DELCAMBRE — Pam Blakely’s pink colors will be staying around Delcambre for another four years.

Blakely made history four years ago when she became the first female mayor of Delcambre. She beat long-time former mayor Carrol Broussard,

Broussard decided to run again this election, but got the same results.

Blakely won 57 percent of the votes (575 votes), while Broussard received 33 percent (279 votes).

Long-time Delcambre Police Chief James Broussard is back. He received 55 percent of the votes (459 votes) compared to Ivan McIntyre, who received 45 percent (374 votes).

Delcambre Aldermen Race

District 2

Sarah Trahan..115 votes (55 percent)

Bud LeBlanc ....93 votes (45 percent)

District 4

Steve Broussard ....74 votes (58 percent)

Lester Miguez....53 votes (42 percent)

Constables Justice of

the Peace Ward 1

(Top 2 are winners)

Randy Granger ....2,464 (39 percent)

Paul Poche.......2,283 (36 percent)

Cory Benoit...1,514 (24 percent)