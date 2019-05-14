Parish students on LSU President’s Honor Roll, Dean’s List
BATON ROUGE – LSU has announced the names of the students who have made the Dean’s List and the President’s Honor Roll for the spring 2019 semester.
Undergraduate students enrolled in at least 15 credit hours who earned grade-point averages of 4.0 or higher during the semester are listed on the President’s Honor Roll. Undergraduate students who earned grade-point averages of 3.5 to 3.99 in at least 15 credit hours are listed on the Dean’s List.
President’s Honor Roll
College of Agriculture
Colt Thomas Hardee, Kaplan
Alyssa Naomi Veazey, Erath
College of Humanities
& Social Sciences
Rebekah Ann Bourgeois, Abbeville
Taylor Camille Schaefer, Abbeville
College of Science
Margaret Ann Carey, Maurice
Dean’s List
College of Human
Sciences & Education
Marissa C Amos, Maurice
Zoe Elise Graham, Maurice
Tori Lynn Vaughn, Abbeville
College of Humanities
and Social Sciences
Sara E Mire, Delcambre
Ariel D Plowden, Maurice
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Olivia Adele Gabor, Abbeville
Manship School of
Mass Communication
Melissa Tien Kim, Abbeville
Lauren Elizabeth Lattier, Abbeville
University College Center
for Advising and Counseling
Matthew Jude Comeaux, Maurice
Christiana Marie Waskom, Abbeville