Patel ‘thankful’ for opportunity at Abbeville High

Abbeville High School senior Raj Patel moved to the U.S. from India in 2010 when he was in the fifth grade. Patel, along with his parents and older sister, Krishna moved in with their Aunt in Texas. He says that he enjoyed school in Texas, but when his parents’ work moved to Louisiana, the entire family packed up and made the move.

Patel began his 8th grade year at Harvest Time and moved to Abbeville High School the year after once his sister gave a stellar review of her experience at AHS; once there, he agreed. “I really enjoy it here, my opportunities here are nice and the staff is very helpful and welcoming.”

Not only is Patel academically notable holding a 4.0 GPA, but it’s holding this GPA all while being in sports and school clubs. He is currently in his fourth year of Power lifting, another recommendation of his sister Krishna. “My sister and I were very competitive with each other” he says, “so if she tried something, she got me into it, and we would compete.”

Patel says that his sister has always helped him with anything and everything, whether he asked or not. Krishna is four years older than her brother, and now attends UL. Patel says “I’m not sure what I want to do, though, there are so many possibilities, I am hoping to do something with both Math and Science because I love Math and Science and fascinates me,” he says, “I hope I could find something that could blend the two.”

Last year, Patel completed his Math college class and is currently taking college classes in Biology and English and has been in Beta since his sophomore year as well as Math Club. His hobbies over the summer included mostly working on his power lifting, spending time with his family, and being a leader for the Freshman Academy.

“I really enjoyed Freshman Academy when I was about to begin attending AHS” he says “Freshman Academy has student leaders; leaders that give tours of the grounds over the summer; I was able to learn a lot, and I’m glad I was able to become a leader and help someone else.”

After high school, Patel plans to take general studies courses which will hopefully get him into other courses to aid him in deciding what areas he wants to study. “People tell me that your professors are intuitive and could help you in deciding exactly where you would fit and what you will be good at, I plan to consider it all and figure out just what is right for me.”