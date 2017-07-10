Paul Landry celebrates 103rd birthday with his family

Living Legend Paul L. Landry celebrated another year of independence with a party at his home in Perry.

God has blessed him with '103 years of life experiences and he treats each day as a gift.

He and his wife Edola Perry Landry shared 77 years together and had three daughters: Judy Choate, Paulette Landry and Connie Durand, eight grandchildren, 10 grand children, and two great-great grandsons.

Edola passed away at the age of 99.

This year Mr Paul retired his lawnmower and weed eater because of failing eyesight, but he can be seen walking in his yard , sitting on the porch.

He treasures visits from family and friends and spirited conversations on past and present events.

Listening to Cajun music and eating a good meal are also on his list of favorites.

By turning 103, he may be one of the oldest, if not the oldest living person in Vermilion Parish.