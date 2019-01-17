Pedestrian Dies in St. Landry Hit and Run

SUNSET – Shortly before 10 p.m. on Jan. 16, 2019, Troop I was notified of a fatality crash involving a pedestrian on LA 182 near Thelma Drive in St. Landry Parish. The crash claimed the life of 51-year-old David Sonnier of Arnaudville.

The preliminary investigation revealed Sonnier was walking on or near the roadway of LA 182 when he was struck by two vehicles that were traveling east on LA 182. After striking Sonnier, both vehicles continued on and fled the scene.

Sonnier suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office. Impairment is unknown and standard toxicology tests are pending. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call Troop I at (337)262-5880.

Troopers urge pedestrians to maintain a heightened level of awareness while walking near the road. Simple precautions such as wearing reflective materials, avoiding distractions, and not walking too close to roadways could prevent most pedestrian related crashes. The dangers of driving impaired and distracted can also contribute to tragedies such as, these and we ask all drivers to be vigilant behind the wheel.