Piazza re-elected as Abbeville Mayor; Spearmen will be new Chief of Police; White, Broussard elected to Abbeville City Council

There will be some new faces serving in Vermilion Parish.

Polls closed last night, with voters in Abbeville and Kaplan making their choices clear.

Voters in Abbeville overwhelmingly re-elected Mayor Mark Piazza to another term. He has served as mayor since 2002. He defeated Clay Thompson 1,635 votes (81 percent) to 381 (19 percent).

“I can’t thank you enough, citizens of Abbeville,” Piazza said, “for once again putting your faith and trust in me to serve as your mayor. It is truly an honor and a privilege to serve in a community that I love so much. I look forward to serving with my friends on the City Council and I am confident that in the next four years, there will be great things for Abbeville. I also want to thank my family and friends for their continued support, as I start my eighth term as an elected official.”

Bill Spearman will be the new Chief of Police in Abbeville. Spearman pulled in 53 percent (1,086 votes) of the vote, enough to avoid a runoff. Mike Hardy received 824 votes (40 percent). Ronald Gaspard drew 137 votes.

There will now be two councilwomen in Abbeville.

Roslyn White will be the councilwoman in District A. She pulled in 51 percent of the vote (289 votes). Matt Suire finished second with 189 votes. Donald Borel and David Trahan received 62 votes and 28 votes, respectively.

There will now be a councilwoman sitting in District D seat on the Abbeville Council. Terry Broussard defeated incumbent Councilman Wayne Landry on Saturday. Broussard received 398 votes (59 percent), with Landry taking 271 votes.

Mike Kloesel will be the next Mayor of Kaplan. He received 745 votes, good for 56 percent. Incumbent Kirk Champagne finished second, with 517 votes. Brodney Mouton took in 67 votes.

Joshua Hardy has been elected Kaplan Chief of Police. He received 709 votes (53 percent). Jo Ann Hargrave Housden brought in 538 votes. Edi Flores rounded out the race with 79 votes.

Kaplan Alderwoman Melissa Guidry earned another term in District D, defeating Toby Gaspard 284 votes to 112 votes.

Votes in Kaplan’s District B helped incumbent John Carbaugh retain his seat, giving him 264 votes. Challenger Jerry Touchet took in 193 votes.

David Dupuis is the newest member of the Vermilion Parish School Board. The long-time educator scored a win during Saturday’s special election for the District A seat. He defeated JB Moreno, 1,031 votes (88 percent) to 147 votes. Dupuis will serve the remainer of the unexpired term for the late Luddy Herpin.