Picard represents Police Jury on Economic Development Board

It’s a new year and the board of Vermilion Economic Development Alliance is excited about its plan for 2019. To help provide vision and direction for the staff and programming is the organization’s 15-member board representing Vermilion Parish cities, towns, and government organizations as well as the Chamber of Commerce.

Representing the Vermilion Parish Police Jury is District 2 Juror and life-long Vermilion Parish resident, Jason Picard. Jason adds his appointment to the economic development board to his long list of service ranging from the Maurice Volunteer Fire Department Board to his work with the North Vermilion Youth Athletic Association. His past participation in the Maurice Jaycees and Civic Club both demonstrate his desire to improve the lives of those he serves.

As an active volunteer for the parish’s 4-H program, and a graduate of the LSU AgCenter Master Horseman program, Jason ensures that the organization incorporates agriculture into their vision for Vermilion and doesn’t lose sight of the uniqueness our rural identity affords.

Jason also brings a great deal of business experience to the table, as well. For the last fourteen years he has served as the Manager of Operations at the Broussard-based Bell Helicopter Composite facility.

Vermilion Economic Development Alliance Executive Director Anne Falgout weighs in on Jason’s involvement, “He is such a huge asset to the board. Not only does he possess the know-how to support our business services, but he also has a huge heart. He and his family have supported their community for decades and he brings that passion for Vermilion to everything he does for us and beyond.”

For more information about the Alliance, its board, and its plans for 2019, visit www.developvermilion.org.