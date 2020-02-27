Police Jury President Dane Hebert named to Acadiana Planning Commission Board

LAFAYETTE — The Acadiana Planning Commission has announced new officers and board members for nine-member board that governs the regional planning commission.

M. Larry Richard, President of Iberia Parish, was elected as Chair of the Board. Chester Cedars, President of St. Martin Parish, was elected as Vice-Chair. Joshua Guillory, Mayor-President of Lafayette Parish, joined as a new member and was elected Secretary-Treasurer.

Additionally, Chance Henry, President of the Acadia Parish Police Jury, and Dane Hebert, President of the Vermilion Parish Police Jury, joined as new members.

“Acadiana has tremendous assets as a region. By coming together, we leverage, rather than compete, with each other, giving Acadiana local, state and national prominence,” according to M. Larry Richard, APC Chairman and Iberia Parish President. “This means better infrastructure, jobs, development and a higher quality of life for Iberia Parish and for Acadiana.”

“St. Martin Parish has worked closely with APC to bring Acadiana together as a leader in the Louisiana Watershed Initiative,” said Chester Cedars, APC Vice Chairman and St. Martin Parish President. “Our waterways can be one of our greatest assets while also being our greatest challenge. I look forward to the development of the much-needed hydraulic and hydrological science that is needed to make data driven watershed decisions.”

Josh Guillory, APC Secretary/Treasurer and LCG Mayor-President said, “I am pleased and honored to have been elected Treasurer of the Acadiana Planning Commission. I look forward to working with Executive Director Monique Boulet, the Board and all of our Acadiana stakeholders to bring business, investment and jobs to our regions utilizing tax incentives such as Opportunity Zones.”

“The Acadiana Planning Commission is very excited with this leadership team,” says Chief Executive Officer Monique Boulet. “With our Opportunity Zones Initiative receiving national recognition from the White House and Forbes Magazine to our pioneering work with Louisiana Watershed Initiative, broadband and transportation, APC is developing best practices in each of these areas while becoming the catalyst Acadiana needs for dynamic and sustainable growth in our urban and rural areas.”

About the Acadiana Planning Commission: The Acadiana Planning Commission serves the public sector in the planning and implementation of Economic, Community and Transportation Development throughout the region known as Acadiana including the Louisiana Parishes of Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, and Vermilion.