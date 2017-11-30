Power back on in Kaplan

Update: Power has been restored in the City of Kaplan.

KAPLAN — Parts of the City of Kaplan will be without power Thursday as crews worked to repair a crossarm on an ENTERGY substation.

Workers with the City of Kaplan and SLEMCO were on site Thursday morning awaiting ENTERGY’s crew to make repairs to its equipment.

Mary Laurent, a spokesperson for SLEMCO, said the repairs had to be done immediately.

“Making repairs now will prevent more serious destruction later and will keep the line from falling to the ground, which is extremely dangerous to the public,” Laurent said. “The work cannot safely be done while the transmission grid remains energized.”

“At this time we are not sure how long the outage will be, but crews will be working as quickly as possible.”

“We appreciate your patience and your understanding.”