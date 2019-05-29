Project complete: 80 years later, memorial signs placed near bridge

Some 80 years later, two new memorial signs now stand tall at the Memorial Downtown Bridge in Abbeville.

On Tuesday, the State Department of Transportation and Development placed two aluminum signs that read “Vermilion Parish Veterans Memorial Bridge, ‘To Those Who Died That Liberty Might Live’” near the front of the bridge.

The signs were paid for by Post 29 and donations. When the signs were hung, it meant the end to a long absence.

“The signs look good,” said Gerald Hebert, a member of the American Legion Post 29.

Around 1938 an iron plaque was placed on the downtown bridge. The downtown bridge was dedicated to the 32 Vermilion Parish men who died in World War I.

The iron plaque, however, was taken down around 1940 when the United States entered World War II. The government needed the iron and ordered all iron plaques removed from all bridges.

After World War II ended, the plaques on all state bridges were never replaced.

Two years ago the American Legion Post 29 came across the removal of the plaque in its search for information to help celebrate its 100th anniversary.

What better way to celebrate the 100th anniversary than too replace the plaque that was removed 80 years ago, thought the American Legion Post 29.

On Monday, for Veterans Day, a special ceremony was held at Magdalen Square to unveil the signs.

Post 29 Commander Tom Thompson was thrilled to see that the ceremony was a success and the signs were placed on the Memorial Bridge downtown.

“This has been a project of love,” said Thompson. “When this came up to do this project, there was no question.”

Then Senator Johnathan Perry got a bill approved by the Louisiana Legislator to have the signs placed by the bridge.

Perry, who was at the ceremony on Monday, told the crowd that this is probably one of the most, if not the most, important bill to get approved in his tenure as a state senator.