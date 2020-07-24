Qualifying for Nov. 3 comes to an end Friday afternoon

Qualifying for the Nov. 3 election wrapped up Friday afternoon in Vermilion Parish.

Below are the candidates who qualified so far in Vermilion Parish as well as races for U.S. Senate and U.S. Representative:

District Judge 15th Judicial District Court, ES 5, Div. C

• “Tommy” Frederick

• Ricky LaFleur

• George Andrew “Andy” Veazey

District Judge 15th Judicial District Court, ES 5, Div. G

• Laurie A. Hulin

District Attorney 15th Judicial District Court

• Daniel “Danny” Landry III

• Donald “Don” Landry

City Judge City Court, City of Abbeville

• Richard Putnam III

City Judge City Court, City of Kaplan

• F. Stanton Hardee III

City Marshal City Court, City of Abbeville

• Jeremiah Bolden

City Marshal City Court, City of Kaplan

• Ruby Thibeaux

Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 1

(two to be elected)

• “Chris” Langlinais

• Carl Toups

Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 2

• Eric Toups

Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 4

• William Keaty II

Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 5

• Jessie Fabre

Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 6

• Sheb Callahan

Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 7

• Johnny Choate

Justice(s) of the Peace

Justice of the Peace Ward 8

• Timothy LeBlanc

Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 1

(two to be elected)

• Cory Benoit

• Randy Granger

• Paul Poche’

Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 2

• Fabian Hulin

Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 4

• Charles Hebert

Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 5

• Jennifer Hoffpauir

Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 6

• Brian Hollier

• Steven “Ike” Sagrera II

Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 7

• Edwin R. Broussard

Constable(s) Justice of

the Peace Ward 8

• Grayson Benoit

Mayor Town of Delcambre

• Pam Blakely

• Carol Broussard

Chief of Police Town of Delcambre

• James Broussard

• Ivan McIntyre

Alderman District 1, Town of Delcambre

• Garrett Frederick

Alderman District 2, Town of Delcambre

• "Bud" LeBlanc

• Sarah Trahan

Alderman District 3, Town of Delcambre

• Christopher “Tipper” Esponge

Alderman District 4, Town of Delcambre

• Steve Broussard

• Lester Miguez

Alderman District 5, Town of Delcambre

• Bryan Glatter

U. S. Senator

• Beryl Billiot

• John Paul Bourgeois

• “Bill” Cassidy

• Reno Jean Daret III

• Derrick “Champ” Edwards

• “Xan” John

• David Drew Knight

• M.V. "Vinny" Mendoza

• Jamar Montgomery

• Dustin Murphy

• Adrian Perkins

• Antoine Pierce

• Melinda Mary Price

• Aaron C. Sigler

• Peter Wenstrup

U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District

• “Rob” Anderson

• Braylon Harris

• Clay Higgins

• Brandon Leleux