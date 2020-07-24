Qualifying for Nov. 3 comes to an end Friday afternoon
Qualifying for the Nov. 3 election wrapped up Friday afternoon in Vermilion Parish.
Below are the candidates who qualified so far in Vermilion Parish as well as races for U.S. Senate and U.S. Representative:
District Judge 15th Judicial District Court, ES 5, Div. C
• “Tommy” Frederick
• Ricky LaFleur
• George Andrew “Andy” Veazey
District Judge 15th Judicial District Court, ES 5, Div. G
• Laurie A. Hulin
District Attorney 15th Judicial District Court
• Daniel “Danny” Landry III
• Donald “Don” Landry
City Judge City Court, City of Abbeville
• Richard Putnam III
City Judge City Court, City of Kaplan
• F. Stanton Hardee III
City Marshal City Court, City of Abbeville
• Jeremiah Bolden
City Marshal City Court, City of Kaplan
• Ruby Thibeaux
Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 1
(two to be elected)
• “Chris” Langlinais
• Carl Toups
Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 2
• Eric Toups
Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 4
• William Keaty II
Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 5
• Jessie Fabre
Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 6
• Sheb Callahan
Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 7
• Johnny Choate
Justice(s) of the Peace
Justice of the Peace Ward 8
• Timothy LeBlanc
Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 1
(two to be elected)
• Cory Benoit
• Randy Granger
• Paul Poche’
Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 2
• Fabian Hulin
Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 4
• Charles Hebert
Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 5
• Jennifer Hoffpauir
Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 6
• Brian Hollier
• Steven “Ike” Sagrera II
Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 7
• Edwin R. Broussard
Constable(s) Justice of
the Peace Ward 8
• Grayson Benoit
Mayor Town of Delcambre
• Pam Blakely
• Carol Broussard
Chief of Police Town of Delcambre
• James Broussard
• Ivan McIntyre
Alderman District 1, Town of Delcambre
• Garrett Frederick
Alderman District 2, Town of Delcambre
• "Bud" LeBlanc
• Sarah Trahan
Alderman District 3, Town of Delcambre
• Christopher “Tipper” Esponge
Alderman District 4, Town of Delcambre
• Steve Broussard
• Lester Miguez
Alderman District 5, Town of Delcambre
• Bryan Glatter
U. S. Senator
• Beryl Billiot
• John Paul Bourgeois
• “Bill” Cassidy
• Reno Jean Daret III
• Derrick “Champ” Edwards
• “Xan” John
• David Drew Knight
• M.V. "Vinny" Mendoza
• Jamar Montgomery
• Dustin Murphy
• Adrian Perkins
• Antoine Pierce
• Melinda Mary Price
• Aaron C. Sigler
• Peter Wenstrup
U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District
• “Rob” Anderson
• Braylon Harris
• Clay Higgins
• Brandon Leleux