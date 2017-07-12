Randal L. Menard to be honored as ‘Living Legend’

Andy Perrin, chairman of the Executive Committee of the Acadian Museum, announces that the Randal L. Menard will be inducted into the Order of Living Legends July 28 at the Acadian Memorial in St. Martinville. The program will begin at 3:00 p.m. and the induction will follow. As established by the Queen’s Royal Proclamation, on the 28th of July of every year there is a "A Day of Commemoration” of the Acadian Deportation, acknowledging Britain's role in the expulsion of French-speaking Acadians from Nova Scotia.

Randal L. Menard has been domiciled in Lafayette Parish his entire life. He is one of seven children born to Lawrence James Menard and Joyce Duhon Menard. Randal is a graduate of Comeaux High School, The University of Southwestern Louisiana, and Louisiana State University’s, Paul M. Hebert Law School. Randal has spent his entire professional career representing accident victims against insurance companies. Prior to attending law school, Randal was employed in the law enforcement profession, working for both The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Department and the Lafayette Police Department. From June 1996 to January 2008, Randal served as the representative of the residents of The Milton Community and the Cities of Youngsville and Broussard on the Lafayette City-Parish Council, being elected to the maximum three terms of office.

Randal is currently a member of Louisiane-Acadie, Inc., a non profit corporation that represents Acadians/Cajuns in Louisiana and encourages networking between Louisiana organizations with similar interests in order to promote a united voice on behalf of Louisiana Acadians, and to seek alliances with Acadian Communities thought the World; and The Acadian Memorial Foundation, Inc., whose mission is to lend financial support and guidance to the Acadian Memorial; and a past member of Lafayette’s International Trade Development Group, an advisory board to Le Centre International de Lafayette. Randal has also cook large gumbos and jambalayas for festivals in Quebec City, Canada, Poitier France, Nantes France, Namur Belgium and was recently invited to cook for a festival in Montoire Sur La Loire, France and for a festival scheduled in 2018 in Paris, France, Bordeaux France and Poitier, France. Randy has cooked and continues to cook for local festivals and fund raising events to support the various causes in the area.