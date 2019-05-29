Rare Thank You: 13-year-old writes letter to J.H. Williams Middle thanking everyone for her 3 years at school

Before leaving J.H. Williams Middle School (JHW) for Abbeville High School, Grace Landry,13, cried because she did not want to leave the school. The final week of school, she wrote the school a letter and expressed her feelings about the last three years at the school. Here is a copy of the letter. She is the daughter of Stacy and Angela Landry.

To: The administration of JHW (& Officer Reggie)

This letter is going to be really hard for me to write because I really don’t want to leave JHW at all. It really upsets me when people don’t like JHW, because I wouldn’t trade my school for the world. Everything about JHW just makes me so happy. I love how much the teachers and administration care about all of their students, and it makes JHW feel like a second home to me. I can remember back in 6th grade, 3 years ago, my mom asked me if I wanted to switch to Erath. I told her “never.” There’s just something about it that makes me smile, from being told “Good Morning” or “Hello” every time I walk through the door. I am forever grateful.

I was terrified when I started 6th grade, which feels like forever ago. I thought I wouldn’t fit in or that I would get lost, but you all showed me how to make my time the best. From all the mid-class conversations to the assemblies every Friday, I just could not get enough of JHW. By the end of 6th grade, I was attached to the teachers, the classes, the atmosphere, I knew that I would love every year I spent here. I was right.

You have giving me so many opportunities and you are really the whole reason I have come out of my shell so much. Really and truly, if I had gone to any other school, I wouldn’t have gotten Student of the Year. I would still be a quiet, shy girl, like I was when I first came. I am so glad that I got to this point, because I’m a better person now and wherever I get in life, it will be because of JHW.

It hurts to have to move on, it really does, because like I said, this place is like my home. I was already crying at the award ceremony, and I don’t usually cry. But leaving here is a reason to cry. I promise to come and visit every opportunity I get. You have done so much for me.

Thank you, for everything.

Your Student,

Grace Landry