Rayne Man Killed in Acadia Parish Crash

BRANCH – Shortly before 1:30 p.m. on June 5, 2018, Troop I was notified of a two vehicle fatal crash on LA 35 north of LA 365 near Branch. The crash claimed the life of 54-year-old Joseph Goodwin of Rayne.

The preliminary investigation revealed Goodwin was traveling south on LA 35 in a 2014 Dodge Ram truck. For unknown reasons, Goodwin’s vehicle crossed into the northbound lane, and was struck by a tractor-trailer operated by 43-year-old Dustin Matte of Church Point.

Goodwin was wearing a seat belt, but suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead on scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office. Matte was wearing a seat belt and was not injured

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash. Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers and submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers want to remind motorists of the importance of making safe driving decisions behind the wheel. While not all crashes are survivable, proper use of seat belts can greatly decrease an occupant’s chance of death and may greatly reduce the extent of injury. Troopers want to remind you that Louisiana law requires every vehicle occupant, front seat and back seat, to be properly restrained day or night.