Repairs finished at city’s water plant

Repairs at Abbeville’s water treatment plant that led to the recent discoloration of water in the city have been completed.

Mayor Mark Piazza said Thursday afternoon that the crew working on replacing a large gear and bearing that turns the rake system for the clarifier completed its work late Wednesday.

That part of the system had to be taken out of service. That caused discoloration to the water in some areas of the city during the last couple of weeks. Piazza said it may take a couple of days for the system to clear out the discolored water.

“They have already started to flush the system in different areas where we had received repeated calls about discolored water,” Piazza said. “That should all be cleared out by the weekend.

“We apologize for any inconvenience for the customers, but this was unavoidable.”

The work never put customers on the city’s water system at any risk.

“The water was still treated and safe drink,” Piazza said. “We were never under a boil water advisory, at any time.

“Again, we apologize to the customers, but everything should be back to normal in a couple of days.