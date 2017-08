Roads currently flooded in Vermilion Parish

Vermilion Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness released a list of flooded roads in the parish as of Tuesday morning.

West Etienne Road East Of Noah Road

West Etienne Road Between Us 167 And Presley Road

Avri Road

Old Sugar Mill Road

Everglade Road

Preacher Road

Donna Road @ Airport Road

Isadore Road

Ollie Road

Davie Road West Of Sindey Gautreaux Road And Tee Wayne Road

Bamboo Road @ La 14

Cabrol Road South Of La 14

North Side Of Cabrol Road

Dudley Road @ Lampman Road

South Airport South Of The Bridge

Front Ridge Road

Janine Road @ Ruth Road