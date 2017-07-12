Rotary Club of Abbeville holds installation banquet, honors Rotarian of the Year

The Abbeville Rotary Club celebrated its annual Installation Banquet on Wednesday, June 28th at A Venue by Dupuy’s.

The Rotary Club currently has 52 members and growing for the 2016-2017 Rotary Year.

Recognition was given to the 2016-2017 President, Chris Dardeau and his Board for their service. Chris Dardeau recapped the exciting year, which was filled with many Service above Self-projects. Some of these projects highlighted were the Christian Service Center Remodel, raising money at the Comedy for a Cause to fund the Herod Elementary Playground transformation, lending a hand to August flood victims.

The 2017-2018 Rotary Club Board are as follows; Tom Thompson –President, Johnny Choate –Secretary, Jaimmie Adams –Treasurer, Rob Roy –President Elect, and Chris Dardeau Past President.

The Rotarian of the Year Award was given to Rotarian Jaimmie Adams. This award is given to the Rotarian who upholds and furthers the principles and ideals of the Rotary way of life. Mrs. Adams volunteers her time extensively with various projects in the club, as well as fundraising efforts. She exemplifies everything this award stands for.