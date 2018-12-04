Rotary Club of Abbeville names John Andrus Farmer of Year

For John Andrus, the highlight of the day is when his grandchildren say, “Pop, let’s go check the cows.”

Andrus has made an incredible career of checking on the cows. Andrus received some recognition for that work as the Rotary Club of Abbeville honored Andrus as its 2018 Farmer of the Year.

Rotarians presented Andrus with his award during their weekly meeting on Wednesday.

“It was a big surprise,” Andrus said after the meeting. “It was very unexpected.”

Maybe to him, but not to those who see Andrus as a pillar of the Vermilion Parish cattle industry.

“Because of John’s successful cattle and hay operations,” Rotarian Charles Dill Jr. said during the award presentation, “and his willingness to take leadership of the industry he is involved in, it is fitting that he be named the Rotary Farmer of the Year for 2018.”

Andrus runs his cattle operation in tandem with his full-time job with Vermilion Parish Tax Assessor Gabe Marceaux’s office. He and his brother, Philip, have a herd of 150 momma cows.

For Andrus, cattle is a tradition. He grew up on a farm, milking cows and tending to his family’s herd. After graduating from Vermilion Catholic in 1974, Andrus began a career as a diesel mechanic. His herd remained small, that is

until his three sons became interested in raising show cattle.

As his cattle operation grew, Andrus started raising purebred Brahman’s and Brahman-Hereford F1 females. He also increased his commercial cow-calf herd. Andrus makes his own Bermuda grass, which comes out to around 500 bales per year. He has also produced rice as part of his farming operation.

Andrus is certified as a Master Farmer, Master Cattleman, and a Master Horseman by the LSU AgCenter and Natural Resource Conservation Service.

Andrus has been a presence beyond his operation. Even after his three sons have long been finished in showing cattle for Vermilion Parish 4-H, Andrus has remained a part of helping to run the shows. Andrus has been an active member of the Vermilion Parish Cattlemen’s Association, even serving as the president for three years. He also serves on the Extension Beef Advisory Committee.

Andrus’ wife, Becky, his sons and daughter-in-law, and his parents, Paul and Dolores, attended Wednesday. He said having all of them see him receive the award made it all the more special.

“All of the cattle we run is on the family property,” Andrus said. “My great-grandfather ran cattle on that land. My grandfather ran cattle on it, and my dad did.

“This goes back so many years for my family.”

Andrus thanked the Rotary Club for making the moment happen on Wednesday.

“You don’t know how much it means to my family and me,” Andrus told the Rotarians. “You work hard all the time and do what you have to do to survive.

“It’s nice, now and then, that the regular, old Joe gets recognized.”