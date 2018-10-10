Sagrera honored as Cattleman of the Year

Rodney Sagrera will reign as the King of the 2018 Louisiana Cattle Festival.

Sagrera will be among those who will be recognized at the 2018 Louisiana Cattle Festival Honoree Banquet & Social that will be held this evening at Magdalen Place. The event begins at 6 p.m.

Rodney Sagrera, has been involved in the cattle industry for as long as he can remember. Since 1887, spanning over five generations, the Sagrera family has been raising cattle, where Rodney’s great grandfather, Dr. Raphael E. Sagrera first brought cattle to Cheniere au Tigre. In 1937, the first Sagrera cattle drive took place, bringing their cows from Chenier au Tigre to the “mainland”. This annual tradition continued for nearly 70 years, where Rodney worked alongside his family, friends and local cowboys, until Hurricane Rita in 2005. In 1964, his grandfather, Raphael Semmes Sagrera received a lifetime membership certificate from the Vermilion Parish Cattlemen’s Association.

Rodney worked alongside his father, Ralph Sagrera, at a very early age, raising and marketing cattle in which they would provide beef for local sales. After graduating from Abbeville High School in 1973, he attended Nashville Auto Diesel College, pursuing a career as a diesel mechanic for Union Oil for over 28 years. Never once did he stop his involvement in the family cattle industry. Following is his family’s footsteps, Rodney joined the Vermilion Parish Cattlemen’s Associations Board of Directors, and for three consecutive years he served as their President. In addition, he is also a member of the Louisiana Cattlemen’s Association, is currently serving as a state board member and serves on numerous committees. Rodney, like his grandfather, is also a lifetime member of both parish and state associations.

Rodney Sagrera is married to Jan Broussard Sagrera. They have two children, Brandon and Hope, and five grandchildren, Laurie, Bryce, Gage, Drake, and Zoe. He and Jan, along with their two children, are members of the Cattlemen’s and Cattlewomen’s Associations, joining in a longtime family tradition. Rodney currently works at Vermilion Gator Farm.

Rodney would like to thank the members of the Cattlemen’s Association Board for his honor of representing his peers and friends. He is filled with gratitude to serve and work alongside many who have become lifelong friends. He is also very proud of his ancestors and their humble beginnings over a century ago in Vermilion Parish. Rodney says he will never give up on the cattle industry, even though there are hardships. The cattle industry runs very deep in his blood and heart. He, his family, and future generations plan to continue working with the cattlemen in the parish and state for many years to come!