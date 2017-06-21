Sand bags available in Vermilion Parish

Sand bags are available throughout Vermilion Parish in preparation for the tropical storm.

The Vermilion Parish Police Jury has sand and bags available at the following locations:

• Public Works Barn located at 2211 Leonie St. in Abbeville

• Area 1 Barn, 13115 Mack Switch Road in Erath

• Area 2 Barn, 12002 Calvin Lebeouf Road in Abbeville

• Area 3 Barn, 29429 Veterans Memorial Dr. in Gueydan

• Area 4 Barn, 13531 Gladu Rd. in Kaplan

You must bring your own shovel.

The City of Abbeville has sandbags available

They can be picked up at the city barn. The facility is located at 1811 Godchaux St. in Abbeville. Elderly or disabled residents in need of assistance with sandbags can have them delieved by calling 893-8550.

Sand and bags are available to the citizens and businesses of the Village of Maurice. Citizens are to report to City Hall with proof of residency to obtain their bags. There will be a limit of eight (8) bags per household. For those elderly and/or disabled please check with City Hall for filled bags.

The City of Kaplan has sand and bags available at the city yard located at East Amy St.

The town of Erath only has sand bags available for residents who live in the town of Erath.

There will be a city worker checking the driver’s license to make sure they are a resident of Erath.