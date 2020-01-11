Article Image Alt Text

Photo from Mike Kloesel
Kaplan Mayor Mike Kloesel reported damage around the city from the storm that passed through Saturday morning.

Saturday storm

Sat, 01/11/2020 - 11:50am

Storms rolled through Acadiana Saturday morning, bringing heavy winds and rain.
That resulted in damage and thousands of power outages throughout the region.
In Vermilion Parish, Kaplan Mayor Mike Kloesel reported damage to multiple areas around the city. The mayor also reported some outages on the west side of the city.
“We must have certainly had a small twister come over Kaplan before daybreak,” Kloesel said in a social media post. “There are no injuries reported but we do have property damage and lots of limbs down so be careful.”
No widespread outages were reported in Vermilion Parish as of late Saturday morning.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the Vermilion Today for the complete story.
Advertisement

Vermilion Today

Abbeville Meridional

318 N. Main St.
Abbeville, LA 70510
Phone: 337-893-4223
Fax: 337-898-9022

The Kaplan Herald

219 North Cushing Avenue
Kaplan, LA 70548

The Gueydan Journal

311 Main Street
Gueydan, LA 70542

The Abbeville Meridional Copyright © 2020